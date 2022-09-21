Mistakes played a key role in Gunnison spoiling the Buena Vista homecoming celebration with a 21-20 stunner Saturday afternoon.
Double-digit penalties again plagued the Demons, this week 11 times for 109 yards – including a critical holding penalty inside 40 seconds left in the game that negated a first down Demon run to midfield. It was one of three penalties on Buena Vista’s last-minute drive.
Gunnison drove the ball 46 yards on 11 plays in the game’s final minutes, keyed by a 24-yard pass from QB Rocky Marchitelli to wideout Jacob Riser on fourth-and-9 at the Demon 34.
The pair hooked up on third-and-goal from the Demon 11 for the tying touchdown pass. Brock Colvin’s kick gave the Cowboys a 21-20 lead.
Following a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, Buena Vista started from its own 20 with two timeouts and 57 seconds left.
A first-down pass from Haden Camp to Jacob Phelps moved the ball to the 31 and after a near interception, Camp took the ball to midfield on a draw.
A holding penalty pushed BV back to its 29 and then the first of two delay of game penalties pushed the Demons back inside their 25.
A dropped pass at the Gunnison 30 on third-and-16 was followed by a delay of game penalty and an incompletion on a jump ball. Gunnison took over on downs and ran out the clock for the upset win.
Gunnison opened the scoring with a 12-play, 55-yard drive on its second possession.
Buena Vista responded with 6:18 left in the first half, capping an 11-play, 76-yard answer on a 3-yard run by Camp behind center on third-and-goal.
Gunnison retook the lead 4 minutes later following a 68-yard drive and took the 14-7 lead to halftime.
Caleb Camp’s 28-yard kick return to open the second half set up a 52-yard scoring drive that kept the ball in Demon hands for nearly 10 minutes before a Phelps touchdown tied the game at 14-all with 2:09 left.
The Demons took advantage of a fumble recovered by Elijah Flowers at the Cowboy 34 in the final seconds of the third quarter.
Nine plays later, Haden Camp took the ball in on a sneak from the Gunnison 1 with 6:23 left in the game.
Buena Vista hosts No. 1 Limon beginning at 6 p.m., Friday.
