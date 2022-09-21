Caleb Camp fights off tacklers

Caleb Camp fights off tacklers following one of his five pass receptions Saturday.

 Michael A. Rodriguez

Mistakes played a key role in Gunnison spoiling the Buena Vista homecoming celebration with a 21-20 stunner Saturday afternoon.

Double-digit penalties again plagued the Demons, this week 11 times for 109 yards – including a critical holding penalty inside 40 seconds left in the game that negated a first down Demon run to midfield. It was one of three penalties on Buena Vista’s last-minute drive.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.