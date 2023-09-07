The BVHS Demons fell to the Basalt Longhorns in their non-conference game on Friday, Sept. 1. Basalt took two touchdowns in the first quarter and one each in the second, third and fourth. BV was able to score twice in the third, bringing the final score to 14-33.
If we learn from it, I feel good about it,” Coach Matt Flavin said. “Time will tell.”
They were challenged by frustrating offenses during the game, but Flavin said the team put in a good effort.
“I feel like we got better as the game went on. I also feel like our passing attack is coming around.”
BV’s Tray Cardwell and Caleb Camp scored a touchdown each for the Demons in the third quarter, with kicker Nolan Verrier scoring the extra point both times.
“Basalt is a very disciplined team, very well coached,” Flavin said. “They will be playing at the end of the season for sure.”
The Demons go up against Centauri at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 in an away game.
“We will prepare like we do every week, hopefully we learn form the past and get better. We are hoping to figure things before we get into League play,” Flavin said. “Centauri will be another tough test. I like the start of our week. Our video review from last week I thought was very productive.”
