It turned out to be an only one-game-week with the cancellation due to snow. The Demons traveled to Centauri on Saturday, February 5 and came up short 41-29. The loss evened the Demons record to 7-7 overall and they are 3-3 in TPL play.
Buena Vista got off to a slow start, managing only seven points in the first half. They battled back to outscore the Falcons 22-17 in the second half, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
Connor Scott and Tucker Storms scored 26 of the team’s total points, contributing 15 and 11 respectively. .
“Centauri played a very tough man defense and could guard all five spots well,” coach Scott Crites said. “We got some really good looks in the first quarter, but could not buy a basket.”
“I felt good about only giving up 41 points, and if we could have hit some shots early maybe things could have been different.”
It will be a busy week for the Demons with regularly scheduled games along with a makeup game.
After a home game with Manitou Springs on Tuesday, February 8 they travel to Woodland Park on Thursday for three levels with the c-team tipping at 4:30.
They will be back home to celebrate Valentines Day on Monday, Feb. 14 hosting Colorado Springs Christian in a makeup game and then close out the regular season when rival Salida visits on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Varsity game times Monday and Wednesday are both 7 p.m.
