Buena Vista closed out the basketball season in the district tournament after dropping three games last week.
The Demons (7-16) fell 50-31 at The Vanguard School Feb. 22.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We only accept Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.
Please note* American Express is NOT accepted.
Thank you!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|One Week
|$2.50
|for 7 days
|Six Months
|$24.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$39.00
|for 360 days
Buena Vista closed out the basketball season in the district tournament after dropping three games last week.
The Demons (7-16) fell 50-31 at The Vanguard School Feb. 22.
Banning Lewis prevailed Feb. 24 at Florence 57-54 in a game close all the way through. BV led 25-23 at halftime.
The Demons fell to Florence 54-48 after trailing 23-22 at halftime to end the season.
The Demons grew through a transitional season with a new head coach.
“We’ve grown a ton this season. We started off with very little varsity experience and at times it showed,” coach Randy Flores said. “Especially in the Tri-Peaks League, which is always tough year after year.
“One thing that we had throughout the year is our effort. We always had great effort, which is hard when the results on the scoreboard weren’t always on our side,” he said.
That growth was earned through leadership.
“Our seniors brought great leadership this year, especially Jacob Phelps. He set the tone for the guys, while expecting hard work he always made sure the team was always on the same page and made sure we all had fun,” Flores said. “Next year we will have lost six seniors including three starters: Tam Flowers, Orion Herrle and Jacob Phelps.
“We return a solid young core of guys who we expect to excel and take over not only as athletes but as teammates/leaders,” he said, noting returners include Kaden Schell, Noah Bearrs, Qwyntin Barnthouse, Aman Wingo, Julian Lopez-Olsen and Hudson Wingo.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.