The Buena Vista Demons dropped both games it played last week, falling to La Junta 61-59 and Summit County 59-54 along with taking a forfeit for a win against Atlas Prep.
The Demons (5-7, 4-3) and La Junta were tied at the end of the first three quarters, at 12, 21 and 42.
“We didn’t seem to have much energy to pull away. We kept trading shots back and fourth and weren’t disciplined on D,” Demons coach Randy Flores said. “We left plenty of points out there missing seven free throws.”
BVHS had three players in double figures and another with 9.
“The balance is great to have, knowing you have multiple guys who can score,” Flores said. “Unfortunately we didn’t play great defense.”
Tam Flowers led BV with 16 points, Qwyntin Barnthouse and Julian Lopez-Olsen had 10 each and Jacob Phelps 9 with 10 rebounds.
At Frisco, BV trailed Summit 26-25 at halftime, but took a 41-37 lead after three quarters before the Tigers outscored the Demons 22-13 in the final frame.
“We had a few calls not go our way in a physical game which led to a big momentum shift,” Flores said.
Flowers led Buena Vista with 20 points and Orion Herrle had nine.
“Tam has been huge for us since we started the new year,” Flores said, noting, “he hit three 3-point buckets, which opened the lane for him to attack.”
The Demons hosted Rye Tuesday and travel to Lamar Saturday afternoon.
