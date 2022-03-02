The Buena Vista Demons dropped their final three games of the season in the Tri-Peaks District tournament.
The losses gave the Demons a season record of 9-13 and a final RPI ranking of 36 just on the outside of the top 32 that will play in the state tournament in the two weeks ahead.
The Demons continued playing their stifling defense, but as has been the pattern for much of the last half of the season they struggled to score.
“We just had such a hard time putting points on the board and put so much pressure on our defense to keep us in the game,” said Coach Scott Crites.
The scores were 59-32 at Salida in the quarterfinal game on Wednesday, 55-30 against CSCS in the first round consolation game at Florence on Friday and 48-31 against Woodland Park on Saturday morning back at Florence.
Cole Reavis continued to lead in scoring through the final stretch as he had in the tournament. He was the only scorer to reach double digits putting in 15 and 13 in his last two games.
It was an up and down season for the Demons. They scored wins over many of the tournament entrants over the course of the season, but just could not put together the victories down the stretch when they needed them to move up in the RPI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.