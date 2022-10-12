Jacob Phelps runs

Jacob Phelps runs with the ball after intercepting a pass against Centuari. Phelps picked off his second pass Friday against Meeker.

 Dave Schiefelbein file

Buena Vista came from behind three times against Meeker – including 14-0 early – to finish with 41-29 road victory Friday.

The Demons (4-2, 2-1) tied Meeker (4-2, 3-1) by halftime, then reeled off 21 unanswered points in the second half to hand the Cowboys their first 1A League 1 loss.

