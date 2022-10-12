Buena Vista came from behind three times against Meeker – including 14-0 early – to finish with 41-29 road victory Friday.
The Demons (4-2, 2-1) tied Meeker (4-2, 3-1) by halftime, then reeled off 21 unanswered points in the second half to hand the Cowboys their first 1A League 1 loss.
Meeker scored the first two times it had the ball to jump out to a 14-0 lead very early in the second quarter.
“First long road trip in a long time is my excuse! Ha ha,” Buena Vista coach Matt Flavin quipped. “To be honest, after that second score I started to get nervous because getting behind like that to a good team, it is hard to come back.”
Late in the first half, Haden Camp hit receiver Tam Flowers on second-and-6 from the Meeker 46. Flowers broke tackles about the 25 and scored untouched from there. His PAT kick cut the deficit to 14-7.
“We had a handful of big plays happen to get it turned around,” Flavin said. “Tam and Haden’s connection with the slant was probably the biggest game changer, though.”
Buena Vista drove 54 yards in six plays in the closing 2:35 of the first half including a 37-yard Camp-to-Jacob Phelps pass to the Cowboy 36. Four plays later, Camp hit younger brother Caleb Camp in the back corner of the end zone for the tying touchdown with 26 seconds left.
Meeker took the second half’s opening possession in for a touchdown and a 20-14 lead after the PAT kick failed.
The Demons responded with a 44-yard Camp-to-Ethan Flavin touchdown pass to tie the score, which remained tied at 20-20 after the PAT kick was blocked.
Buena Vista held Meeker to a field goal after stopping them on third-and-4 from the Demon 6. Meeker led 23-20 after the 23-yard field goal with 3:55 left in the third quarter.
The Cowboys tried to surprise BV with an onsides kick, but Royal Lundy covered it for the Demons near midfield.
Then Haden Camp pitched the ball to Phelps, who tossed the halfback pass 54 yards to Caleb Camp for his second touchdown and a 27-23 lead after Flowers’ PAT kick.
Meeker drove deep into BV territory, but Phelps intercepted a pass on second-and-16 from the BV 27 and returned it 30 yards.
“Our line needs to start communicating better on their own, but managed to get it done and started playing well,” Flavin said. “It was far from an easy win, but it just shows when everything is clicking we are a pretty good team.”
On the next two Demon drives, Buena Vista had the ball inside the Cowboy 1 twice.
Following Phelps’ interception, the Demons drove 43 yards capped with a Tray Cardwell dive for a 34-23 lead.
Then it was Zandon Mitchell’s turn to return an interception on Meeker’s next possession, this one for 23 yards. That drive set up a plunge by Phelps from inside the 1 and the last of five PAT kicks by Flowers gave BV a 41-23 lead late in the fourth quarter.
“We need to keep improving in all aspects of the game, period. We have been doing that the last couple weeks, so hopefully it continues,” Flavin said.
Buena Vista committed just five penalties for 40 yards, well below its troublesome season average.
“Penalties were way down, three of them were very close calls,” Flavin said, “so it could have even been less. It is a big correlation to having a chance to win.
“Roaring Fork is a much improved team from the last handful of years. We will have to come out with good tempo and set the tone.” Flavin said. “If we continue to work on getting better and keep the mistakes down, we should have a good chance at the end.”
Buena Vista hosts Roaring Fork (2-4, 1-2) at 7 p.m., Friday in the Demons’ last regular season home game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.