Buena Vista closed out the regular season with a hard-fought loss to county rival Salida Wednesday but bounced back in the opening round of districts Monday.
Salida (18-1, 14-0) locked up its first league championship since 1992 with a 70-46 win over the Demons.
“The boys played well in Salida and came out with some fire in the first half,” Demons coach Randy Flores said. “Salida’s size was too much in the end, but it was a positive outing.”
Soph. Julian Lopez-Olsen led the team in scoring with 13 points and freshman Hudson Wingo with 11.
Buena Vista defeated Rye 65-58 Monday
“The energy carried into Rye and the energy was there from the start,” Flores said. “Kaden Schell hit four 3-point buckets and iced the game in crunch time, hitting 5/6 free throws in the fourth quarter.”
Schell led the way with 17 points.
Tuesday’s game was tougher for the Demons as they fell to The Vanguard School 50-31.
TVS jumped out to a 15-5 in the opening quarter and led 26-11 at halftime.
