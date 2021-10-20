The Lady Demons placed three runners in the Top 10 Oct. 8 for a third-place team finish at the league meet.
Zaila Smith took second place in the 64-runner field in 19 minutes, 4.80 seconds in the 2021 Tri Peaks/Black Forest Cross Country Championships at Monument Valley Park XC Course in Colorado Springs.
Vanguard School freshman Nadhia Campos won the meet in 18:52.71.
Buena Vista finished third with 49 points, Salida and Colorado Springs Christian School tied with 41 points.
The league meet “was the first time we’ve had the opportunity to race against Vanguard and to see a little more of the competition Zaila will be seeing at state on the individual level and to see CSCS again, who is currently ranked No. 1 in 2A girls,” coach Julia Fuller said. “Any time you have a chance to race against solid competition, you also have the opportunity to learn something new about yourself, your team and about them. It’s about walking away knowing we’ll see them again soon and we’ll get to bring everything we’ve learned this season with us.”
Molly McMurry finished seventh for Buena Vista in 21:46.07 and Kadance Kelso was 10th in 22:17.37.
Rounding out BV’s top six were Ella Coates, 17th, 22:58.10; Carley Feuss, 21st, 23:46.50 and Audrey Johnson, 23rd, 23:52.93.
Ben Lague led the Demons with a 22nd place finish in the 90-runner field in 18:530.17.
Jack Helmke was 30th in 19:15.91 and Zach Dylan right behind him in 31st with 19:23.14. Rounding out the top 6 were Oskar Knowlton, 39th, 19:54.77, Chris Hutchings, 40th, 19:55.09 and Sammy Starr, 52, 20:22.14.
The Demons finished seventh in the 9 team field with 155 points. Salida won with 45 points.
Both McMurry and Hutchings “have been running on this team for 4 years with me now and it’s awesome to see the progress they continue to make and the strength that’s showing through this season more than ever before. Both are running with confidence, determination and also a lightness to their steps this season,” Fuller said.
Buena Vista heads to the regional meet at Rocky Ford Friday.
“The top 5 teams and 15 individuals in each race will go on to state next weekend. This weekend is a fun race, which last year the girls team came away with a clean sweep,” Fuller said. “Both teams have numerous runners who have been to this course in the past who are looking forward to it again.”
The state meet is the culmination to a long racing season.
“For both teams, we have had many runners changing finishing positions throughout the season and it’s been such a healthy competition that has brought out some of the best in our athletes. Some might not have pushed themselves to where they’re at if it weren’t for that and some are still working to push harder than they thought possible,” Fuller said. “As a coach this is where a lot of the fun gets to come out. Knowing they’re at a point where they’ve given everything they can this season and have worked so hard and now we get to focus in, relax, and have fun showing all that they’ve worked for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.