Buena Vista wrestled a dual at Gunnison Jan. 26 and lost 42-27 and took fifth Jan. 29 at the San Luis Valley Classic in Center out of the 26-teams wrestling.
“I was pleased with how we competed in Gunnison considering these wild times when we were missing four of our varsity wrestlers,” said coach Jared Todd. “It is just the nature of the beast and we had some younger wrestlers step in and wrestle hard.”
The match was wrestled at Western Colorado University. “It was a great environment, and we got to warm up in Western’s wrestling room,” Todd said.
Gunnison is the number-sixth-ranked team statewide and there were a couple of top ranked individual match ups. Caleb Camp came out on top at 113 pounds, winning by a point and David Arellano won in OT at 145.
On Saturday in Center, three Buena Vista wrestlers won their brackets at the Valley Classic.
Camp won all four of his matches at 113 pounds to win that weight class. He improved on the victory over Brock Fry from Wednesday with a win by fall at 5:55 in the semifinal match.
He scored the win by sudden victory in the championship match over Coen Schmidt of Merino, who was 27-1 entering the match.
Jackson Helmke won the 132-pound bracket with four victories. His semifinal round victory was against No. 3-ranked Ty Goedert from Meeker.
He won the championship with a 7-0 decision over highly ranked Silvano Alejandro from Olathe.
Arellano won at 145 with all pins. His victory in the finals was over Aiden Halloran from Crowley County who had just recently dropped a weight class.
After getting off to a rough start and battling out a position nearly yielded back points he worked a very good top series to record the fall at 2:37.
Two Demon wrestlers placed second in the tournament.
Chris Deluca was second at 160 and Seth Moss picked up another second at 182.
Chris Hutchings was third in the 120-pound bracket.
Two junior varsity wrestlers placed at the tournament. Aidan Bashrum was first at 106 and Earl Menke was second at 106.
The wrestling team will be at home for the next two weeks leading up to the state tournament.
On Thursday, Feb. 3, they host a dual with Florence beginning at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 5, they will host the Tri-Peaks League Tournament, and on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12 they will host the regional tournament.
This will be an opportunity for the local fans to see their home team wrestlers along with other quality wrestlers from a large region of the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.