Buena Vista wrestlers defeated Gunnison 36-19 in their first home dual of the year.
“We had some solid individual matchups in the lighter weights against highly ranked wrestlers. We went 2-3 in those matches,” BVHS coach Jared Todd said. “Overall we wrestled a little tight in our first home meet of the year. We did find ways to win, which at this time of the season is very important”
Winners in the dual were Caleb Camp, Issac Hutchings, Jackson Helmke, Chris Deluca, Haden Camp, Seth Moss and Eli Flowers.
Buena Vista rescheduled Friday and instead of going to Woodland Park, travelled to the northeast to battle the defending 3A state champion Eaton and the 5th-ranked 3A home squad, Bennett.
“We lost both duals but gained very valuable experience out of our classification,” Todd said.
Winners for BV in the 39-25 Eaton loss were Caleb Camp, Chris Hutchings, Issac Hutchings, David Arellano, Elijah Evans and Haden Camp.
BVHS lost 42-30 to host Bennett. Winners were Caleb Camp, Issac Hutchings, Elijah Evans, Eli Flowers and Abram Durbin.
“The duals on Saturday were great tight matches where we had to scrap in every position. These type of tough teams are what will help us be ready for the post season,” Todd said. “We are starting to taper off and work on the little aspects of our technique and trying to get rejuvenated for the final push.”
This week the Demons battle No. 7 Rocky Ford Wednesday and travel to Pueblo Saturday to wrestle La Junta, Colorado Springs Christian School and Dolores Huerta. This will be the final week of the regular season before regionals.
