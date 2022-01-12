The Buena Vista Demon wrestlers gained valuable experience at the Cheyenne Mountain Classification Clash Saturday, Jan. 8.
Representing Class 2A, the Demons placed 11th out of 16 teams. Individually three Buena Vista wrestlers placed second and one placed fifth.
The majority of the field were schools from class 4A and 5A with only a few 3A schools.
Caleb Camp, the No. 1-ranked wrestler from class 2A, finished second at 113 pounds. He scored a quarterfinal win by fall over Braaden Heinz from Brighton and then won a 5-4 decision over Gilbert Antillon from Mullen.
He lost a 10-3 decision to Sir Israel Pulido of Pine Creek. Both wrestlers are now 13-2 this season.
Chris Hutchings also placed second in his bracket at 120 pounds. Hutchings scored a win by fall in the first round over Mason Smiley of Broomfield and then scored a medical forfeit to advance through the quarterfinals.
In the semifinal round he scored a 6-2 win over Soloman Smouse of Brighton. In the finals he lost his first match of the season to Noah Kubala, a 24-3 wrestler from Chaparral.
David Arellano placed second at 145 pounds.
He won with a technical fall over Zion Eyraud of Chaparral to get the tourney started. In the quarterfinal match he had a major decision 14-0 win over Adam Demenico of Mullen and then won 4-1 over Jackson Tribbett of Eaton to advance to the finals.
He lost his first match of the season to an undefeated wrestler from Adams City, Levi Deaguero.
Senior Seth Moss placed sixth in the 182-pound bracket, scoring 11 points for his team. He received a bye in the first round and then scored a win in the quarterfinals when he pinned Jake Knisley of Lewis Palmer.
In the semis he dropped a very close 5-4 match to 19-4 Ryan Patterson of Falcon. He lost in the consolation semifinals to Cal Sidwell of Eaton and then finished the day with a 6-2 win over Joseph Shaver of Liberty to place fifth.
Demons coach Jared Todd was excited about his team having the opportunity to wrestle at the Cheyenne Mountain event. This was the inaugural event where each of the top four placing teams from last year’s state tournament were invited to the Classification Clash. Buena Vista was invited based on their fourth place finish at last year’s Class 2A state tournament. It turns out that Buena Vista was the only 2A school that could accept the invitation.
“It made for a fun and challenging day of wrestling,” said Todd. “Many of these wrestlers will be finalists in their classification at this year’s state tournament. Our wrestlers really stepped up to the challenge and were in no way intimidated by the stage.”
Todd was impressed with how each Buena Vista wrestler stepped up with the competition. They were in some very close matches and came out on top in most of those.
The Demon junior varsity wrestlers were at Eagle Valley on the same day. The highlight for the team was Nolan Verrier’s championship finish at 120. He won all three matches by fall.
It will be another weekend of good competition coming up when the team wrestles at the Mel Smith Huskie invite in Florence Jan. 14-15. The junior varsity team will be at Pueblo Centennial Saturday.
