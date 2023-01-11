Demons wrestlers brought home three tournament championships along with a pair of runner-up finishes to take second place as a team at the Classification Clash hosted by Cheyenne Mountain Saturday while the JV wrestlers earned a handful of podium finishes at the Eagle Valley Boys Invite.
“I was pleased with our performance at both meets. Our goal was to be better in all positions which leads to points which leads to hands getting raised,” Demons coach Jared Todd said. “We did an excellent job of wrestling through tough positions and kept improving our positions throughout the matches.”
David Arellano remained undefeated at 16-0 at 157 pounds to lead Demon varsity wrestlers win an individual championship along with Haden Camp (17-3) at 190 and Eli Flowers (13-5) at 215.
Colton Montoya (13-5) at 150 and JJ Medina (12-6) at 106 placed second for the Demons, Caleb Camp (14-3) finished third at 126 and Tucker Montoya was fourth at 120.
Carter Stromer led JV wrestlers with a title at 150, Tiegan Arellano was second at 113 and Jake Crimmel, 150, and Peyton Lingle, 190, finished third.
“We went out and competed no matter where the individual was from,” Todd said. “There were plenty of very, very tough matchups and win or loss, we put our toe on the line and competed.”
Demon wrestlers finished with 161 points, behind Pueblo East’s 207.5 and ahead of the host’s 132 in the 10-team tournament.
Eli Flowers and Haden Camp contributed 26 points each, David Arellano 24, Caleb Camp 20, Medina 18, Colton Montoya 16, Tucker Montoya 14 and Abel Flowers 10 to lead Buena Vista.
“We will keep working and moving forward trying to improve our technique as well as our conditioning,” Todd said.
This week the JV wrestles at Custer County and varsity travels to the 2-day Mel Smith Invite in Florence.
