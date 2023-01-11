Demons wrestlers brought home three tournament championships along with a pair of runner-up finishes to take second place as a team at the Classification Clash hosted by Cheyenne Mountain Saturday while the JV wrestlers earned a handful of podium finishes at the Eagle Valley Boys Invite.

“I was pleased with our performance at both meets. Our goal was to be better in all positions which leads to points which leads to hands getting raised,” Demons coach Jared Todd said. “We did an excellent job of wrestling through tough positions and kept improving our positions throughout the matches.”

