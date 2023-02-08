The Buena Vista Demons won four individual Tri-Peaks League conference wrestling championships Saturday in Colorado Springs.
“The boys wrestled well,” Demons coach Jared Todd said. “We had few missing kiddos due to various reasons, so the team score didn’t look as good.
“I believe if we were at full strength, we would of made a run at the league title,” Todd said. “Regardless, we will be at full strength at regionals and we will be ready to bang some heads.”
Lamar won the team trophy with 172 points, Florence was second with 169, La Juanta third with 140, Buena Vista fourth at 152 and Salida fifth with 67.5.
Buena Vista scored four championships and four third place efforts in the 11 matches.
“The athletes that did participate this weekend showed improvement in areas that we have been struggling in, so it was nice to see the growth from practice take hold in our performance outside the room,” Todd said.
Eli Flowers at 215, David Arellano at 157, Abel Flowers at 138 and Caleb Camp at 126 all earned Tri-Peaks League championships.
Eli Flowers (24-10) had a quarterfinal bye, then won by fall at 2:27 in the semifinals and by fall over Lamar’s Isaiah Felan (27-7) at 3:00 of the championship match.
Arellano (30-1) stormed through the conference meet with five pins in five matches – lasting 46 and 50 seconds, 1:55, 43 seconds in the semis over Florence’s Eyan Peek (22-8) before Salida’s Jase Young (21-9) was pinned at 1:07 of the championship match.
Abel Flowers (18-13) took a bye, won by 10-8 decision in the quarterfinals, 18-11 in the semis and by a 3-0 decision over Lamar’s Davier Martinez (25-15) in the title bout.
Camp (27-4) had a bye, won by fall at 4:15 in the quarters, and at 28 seconds in the semis to advance to title round. Camp won by major decision 17-6 over Lamar’s Axton Morales (28-12).
JJ Medina (19-15) finished third at 106, as did Tucker Montoya (18-11) at 120, Nolan Verrier (13-17) at 132 and Peyton Lingle (8-11) at 190. Carter Stromer (21-13) took fourth at 165.
“On Thursday, we dualed Florence and came up a little short,” Todd said. “Once again, we were short-handed and allowed some forfeits, which made winning the dual difficult. We also gave up an injury default in a match we were winning, which swung the team points. The winners on Thursday were Medina, Tucker Montoya, Caleb Camp, Abel Flowers, Arellano, Haden Camp and Eli Flowers.
Buena Vista has two competitions left, regionals in La Junta at Otero Junior College Saturday and the state tournament next week.
No. 6 Buena Vista will wrestle No. 5 Rocky Ford, No. 7 Trinidad and No. 10 Crowley County Saturday.
“This is a very great time of year,” Todd said. “All the work comes to fruition these next two contests. I know the coaches and athletes have looked forward to this weekend.”
