Buena Vista wrestlers won two of three matches last week.
The Demons beat Florence 40-31 Wednesday.
“We wrestled well in the dual and were able to avenge a dual loss from the first weekend,” coach Jared Todd said. “Our motion in all three positions improved.”
Winners at the dual were Caleb Camp, Chris Hutchings, Issac Hutchings, David Arellano, Haden Camp, Seth Moss and Eli Flowers.
The Demons traveled to the Western Slope Saturday to battle some Top Ten opponents.
BVHS wrestled No.7 Meeker first and came out on top 40-36. Winners in the dual were Caleb Camp, Chris Hutchings, Issac Hutchings, Jackson Helmke, Arellano Chris Deluca, Haden Camp and Moss.
The Cowboys won three matches and had three forfeits.
“The boys matched the physical style of Meeker throughout the dual and were able to come out on top,” Todd said. “Big win came at 182 from Seth Moss who beat a Top Five opponent.”
The second dual Saturday pitted the Demons against Cedaredge, who recently bumped up in the ratings to No. 3 over BV, who is now No. 4.
Cedaredge prevailed 45-21.
“We won six matches, but not enough by falls to tighten up the dual,” Todd said.
Winners were still undefeated Caleb Camp, Chris Hutchings, Issac Hutchings, Arellano, to remain undefeated, Deluca and Moss.
“Big wins came from Deluca, who wrestled a returning state placer and was able to squeak out a 2-1 victory,” Todd said. “Although he lost the match, Helmke lost to a 3-time finalist and two-time state champ 9-6.
“We had some good matchups and I appreciated how the young athletes scrapped for not just every single point, but every single position,” he said.
“Overall, a good little road trip over to the Western Slope. Still have some techniques and conditioning to work on as we make the final push.”
The Demons host Gunnison for a dual Thursday at 6 p.m., then meet James Irwin, Salida and the host Woodland Park for duals Saturday.
