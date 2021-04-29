The No. 1 Buena Vista Demons passed their biggest test of the spring football season 42-18 to enter the playoffs as the top 2A seed.
The Demons will host Clear Creek again, this time at 7 p.m., Friday. The Demons won the April 7 game at home 42-0.
Buena Vista (5-0) scored first at No. 3 Estes Park (5-2) while it dominated play n defense, picking off Bobcat gunslinger Collin Reetz three times in the first half to take a 21-12 lead to halftime.
“Our defense played lights out. The whole defense played well,” BV coach Matt Flavin said. “Up front we had multiple sacks and then we had 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery. They definitely were the highlight of the game. Played so disciplined.”
Both teams passed for a touchdown in the opening quarter, but Buena Vista stopped the Bobcat 2-point attempt with less than a minute left.
The Demons scored on the ground with 9 minutes left in the second quarter, then scored again through the air for a 21-6 lead with a minute left.
Estes Park kept it close at halftime with the second of its three passing TDs, this a 70-yard pass from Collin Reetz to Dustin Kitchen and again failed on the conversion. The Demons led 21-12 at the half.
Buena Vista scored another rushing touchdown with 3 minutes left in the third quarter, through the air for a 35-12 lead with 10 minutes to go and on the ground again with 1 minute left.
We had over 250 yards rushing and were 7-12 for 112 yards passing with 3 TDs, Flavin said.
“Offensively we were not as clean as we have been,” he said. “Playing a good team like that didn’t help. We did have some highlights with some great catches from our receivers and backs.
“We did sit down Monday and talk about a lot of things we could improve on,” Flavin said. “We want to focus on little things that have been lost. Rallying to the ball better, tackling better, securing the ball better, blocking better, communicating better as a whole team and winning each individual rep, every play.”
Buena Vista had an easy time with winless Clear Creek April 9, intercepting the first play from scrimmage en route to a 42-0 win.
The Golddiggers (0-6) have been outscore 255-33 while Buena Vista has outscored the competition 215-31.
Still, no coach ever wants to face a team again in a football season.
“Matching up with Clear Creek again is always hard. A team usually changes up schemes to become better,” Flavin said. “We don’t know what they will do exactly.
“I believe our team will focus on what we are in control of and play solid football. If we do that, I like our chances.”
Buena Vista 07-14-07-14 – 42
Estes Park 06-06-00-06 - 18
