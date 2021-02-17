Buena Vista (5-1, 4-1) won two of three games last week after being freed from quarantine early Tuesday.
Demons 54, Florence 34
“For not practicing for 4 days, we did a pretty good job. We controlled the game from the start,” coach Scott Crites said of Tuesday night’s raod win.
The Demons stretched a 28-16 halftime lead to 42-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Florence is always big and physical and I thought we handled that part of the game very well,” he said.
BV grabbed a dozen rebounds off the offensive glass, led by Conner Scott’s 5 and Luke Reavis’ 4.
“Three guys in double figures for us showed nice balanced scoring,” Crites said.
Dominic St. John had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, 2 deflections, 3 steals and took a charge. Scott added 15 points and 8 rebounds and Terry Hirsch had 13 points.
BVHS 13-15-14-12 – 54
FHS 09-07-08-12– 34
Demons 60, Banning Lewis 57
Thursday’s game the Demons “controlled from the start as well, but in the last 2 minutes we kind of lost our composer,” Crites said.
Leading by 10 points in the fourth quarter with just over 2 minutes to go, the Demons had only allowed 2 points.
The Demons led 34-25 at the half, then in the last 2 minutes, Buena Vista gave up 16 points to finish one final attempt at a 3-pointer from tieing the game.
“We played very good defense and forced them into a very tough shot and we were able to get the rebound and secure the win,” Crites said.
St. John had 20 points and 6 rebounds, Tucker Storms finished with 18 points and Cole Reavis added 7 with 6 rebounds, 2 deflections and a steal.
BVHS 19-15-10-16 – 60
BLP 13-12-14-18 – 57
Vanguard 48, Demons 29
“Tough game. We did not play well from the opening tip,” Crites said of Buena Vista’s first loss of the season. “Looked like we did not have any energy the entire time.”
BVHS trailed 16-8 after the opening quarter and 26-12 at the half.
“Vanguard did a nice job controlling the ball on the offensive end, making us play defense for an extended amount of time before getting the shot they wanted,” he said.
“We really struggled offensively and never got closer than 6 points once they had built the lead.”
Vanguard 16-10-15-07 – 48
BVHS 08-04-10-07 – 29
The Demons face a top-tier tough week, traveling to 3rd-ranked Manitou Springs Wednesday and then host the No.-1 ranked team in 3A Friday, St Mary’s.
