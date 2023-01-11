Buena Vista rode the hot hand of point guard Tam Flowers to a 54-41 victory at Banning Lewis Academy in Colorado Springs Friday.
The Demons (3-4) pulled away in the fourth quarter of a close game. BV led 21-17 at halftime and 36-33 entering the fourth quarter.
“Tam played very well and was very aggressive attacking the paint instead of settling for the long ball,” Buena Vista coach Randy Flores said. “Most times, he was just too fast for the opposition.”
Flowers led the Demons with 22 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals.
Jacob Phelps helped Buena Vista secure the paint with 10 of the team’s 30 rebounds. Kaden Schell added nine points, Julian Lopez-Olsen had eight with five rebounds.
Buena Vista outrebounded the Stallions 30-26.
“Every rebound is important,” Flores said. “Jacob has been fantastic on the boards for us this year. Maybe undersized for a post, but very strong with the ball.”
The 3-week holiday layoff ended at BLA, now the schedule makes up for lost time.
Buena Vista hosts Ellicott about 4 p.m., Saturday. The 7-0 Lady Demons tip off about 2:30 Saturday afternoon.
BV travels to Frisco to play Summit Tuesday and travels to Colorado Springs Wednesday to play Atlas Preparatory before hosting La Juanta Friday evening.
“Every game from here on out will be important as we play in a very tough league. Ellicott has one guy who will be a tough matchup,” Flores said. “Next week will be jam packed as we play back to back away games, so the little time we have to practice will be crucial for game planning three games in 5 days.”
