The Demon bat-attack continued to shred opposing pitching, racking up 27 runs in a Saturday doubleheader at Colorado Springs Christian School.
Buena Vista (9-4) won the 11 a.m. game in 5 innings 13-3 and the 1:30 p.m., afternoon matinee 14-6.
The Demons rallied for a 7-run second inning and a 5-run fifth to earn the win and a 9-run third inning in the nightcap.
“I think the biggest difference is our approach at the plate. The kids have worked really hard in practice at keeping hands where they belong and putting good swings on baseballs,” Demon coach Greg Perrin said. “It has paid off up and down the lineup. I was really pleased at the depth of our lineup on Saturday, number of baserunners and hard hit balls at all parts of the lineup. That makes it tough for a pitcher and a defense, never a chance to catch their breath.”
“That’s our goal offensively, provide pressure from 1-9 hitters.”
In the second game, BV sent 14 batters to the plate as it walked through a 9-run third inning rally en route to a 14-6 win.
Pitcher Caleb Camp and leadoff hitter Cole Reavis drew the first two of five successive walks. Quinn Philips walked on four pitches and Jake Duncan drew a full-count walk to force home Camp.
Zandon Mitchell walked on four pitches to force in Reavis.
The sixth batter of the inning finally connected bat to ball as Seth Moss drilled a two-run line drive the centerfield, scoring Philips and Duncan for a 4-3 Demons lead and Danny Martin reached on an infield single that scored Mitchell.
A strikeout later, Moss scored on a ground out that was followed by three straight walks.
Camp, Reavis and Phillips reached on a bases on balls to reload the bases before Duncan doubled to left to drive home Camp and Reavis for a 9-3 lead.
Reavis finished 2-3 with 3R, 2 BB, 2 RBI. Martin was 2-4 with 2R, Connor Scott was 2-4 with 1 R, Camp 1-3 with 3 R and 1 BB and 2 RBI and Duncan contributed 2-3 with 1 R, 1 BB and 4 RBI.
Camp didn’t have his strongest outing of the season but picked up the win on 12-28 first-pitch strikes, fanning 4, walking 6 and allowing 4 runs, three earned.
Trailing 2-0 in the morning start, Martin singled to center to start a 7-run second inning.
Evans followed with a fly ball home run to right to tie the game. Scott was hit by pitch and after a strikeout, Reavis singled to center, Scott stopping at second.
Philips followed with a single back to the pitcher to load the bases for Duncan, who cleared them with a fly ball double to center for a 5-2 lead. Mitchell cleared the bases with a home run to center for a 7-2 lead.
Leading 8-3, BV added five more in the top of the fifth on a hit batter, single, hit batter and a bases-loaded single by Camp to right for a 9-3 lead. Reavis reached on an error by the third baseman as Scott and Camp scored.
An out later, Reavis scored on a sacrifice fly by Dunce for a 13-3 lead.
Evans finished the game 3-3 with a pair of home runs, 3 R and 3 RBI. Mitchell was 2-3 with 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB; Reavis was 1-3 with 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB; Duncan was 1-3 with 1 R, 4 RBI.
Duncan picked up the complete game victory, allowing 6 H, 3 R, 6 K, 1 BB. He threw 51 of 78 itches for strikes including 12-21 first-pitch strikes.
“Guys were rewarded for hitting the ball hard the other way Saturday. The wind was blowing hard out to right, so balls squared up going that way just kept going,” Perrin said. “Eli and Zandon both capitalized on that in Game 1. Game 2 saw a number of balls hit hard again and we ran the bases really well to provide that pressure.
“Overall, we played well defensively. Quinn Philips made a couple of great plays in second game to limit CSCS rallies,” Perrin said. “Duncan mixed speeds well and battled through a start where he didn’t have his best stuff. Caleb did the same, too many pitches for Caleb for sure. Focus this week will be pounding the strike zone and letting our defense make plays.”
The Demons host Florence in a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. and Gunnison beginning at 4 p.m., Tuesday at the BV River Park field.
Soccer Demons stay even on the season
Buena Vista traded shutouts last week on the pitch.
“We struggled last week and definitely were not at our best,” Lady Demons coach Hugh Ellis said.
Buena Vista (3-3) blanked Ellicott 4-0 at home in a Tri-Peaks League tilt Tuesday and fell 2-0 at Fountain Valley (5-2) Thursday in a non-league match in Colorado Springs.
Saturday’s game was cancelled by Trinidad due to rising COVID cases and injuries, Ellis noted.
Jamison Litvay led the win over Ellicott with a hat trick, sending the Lady Thunderhawks back to Calhan after a 4-0 loss.
Litvay had the three goals on just four shots on goal.
Dixie Morgan had Buena Vista’s other goal, her only shot at the net.
Evelyn Hachemann had assists on two of the goals and Sierra Muller on one.
Emily Gosch split time in goal with Morgan. Gosch stopped the only two shots the defense allowed, Morgan didn’t have to stop any.
“Gosch played great both in the field as well as in goal against Ellicott,” Ellis said.
“Thursday, we were outplayed, beaten by a better team,” he said. “All in all we need to play with more intensity if we want to beat good teams.”
The Lady Demons hosted Thomas McClaren Tuesday afternoon. They travel to Del Notre Thursday, April 21 and host Colorado Springs Christian School at 11 a.m., Saturday and Rye at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, and Lake County at 4:30 p.m., April 28.
BVHS track teams take 2nd, 3rd at Del Norte
Buena Vista track teams dominated the long-distance running events at the Del Norte Invitational Saturday to propel the boys to second place and the girls to third.
Centauri won the boys meet with 117.5 points, BV was runnerup with 103 and Pagosa Springs third with 79. Pagosa Springs won the girls meet with 132 points, Alamosa was second with 80 and the Lady Demons third with 60.5.
Buena Vista swept the top three spots in the 3,200 girls run while the Demons took first, third and fourth in the boys event.
Zaila Smith won the 3,200 in 13:00.41, Molly McMurry was a minute off the pace with 14:11.37 and Ella Coates right behind her with 14:18.43.
The Lady Demons also won the 4x800 relay in 11:00.95.
Nate Plottner won the 3,200 run for the Demons with 11:04.59, Sam Dylan was third with 12.10.76 and Ben Lague fourth in 12.11.18. Buena Vista earned points with a third place finish in the 4X800 relay.
Elsewhere at the meet, Brennan Pratt won the triple jump by sailing 40 feet, 4.5 inches, finishing inches ahead of Chandler Smethers 39.5.
Smethers finished inches ahead of Pratt in the long jump; Smethers second with 19-2.5 and Pratt third with 18-8.5.
Eli Flowers won the shot put with a 38-5 toss and was third in the discus with a 107-9 flight.
Buena Vista travels to Colorado Springs Friday to compete at The Classical Academy High School meet, beginning at 1:45 p.m.
