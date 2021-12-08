Buena Vista opened the basketball season by splitting last week’s action.
Tucker Storms’ 11 points led Buena Vista in a 40-38 loss to Pagosa Springs Dec. 3. He also had 4 assists in the game. Conner Scott had 9 points.
Buena Vista finished with three payers in double figures in a 56-49 win or DSST: Green Valley Ranch Dec. 4.
Max Johnson led the Demons with 16 points, Scott had 13 and Cole Reavis 11. Scott added 6 rebounds and Reavis 6 assists.
Buena Vista hosts its early season tournament this weekend. The girls open action Friday with Gunnison at 6 p.m., and Grand Valley Saturday at 11 a.m.
The boys play Bayfield at 7:30 p.m., Friday, and Gunnison Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.
