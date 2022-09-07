Buena Vista cross country teams opened the season competing at the Battle Mountain Husky Invitational at Minturn and at the Cheyenne Mountain Pre-State Meet.
“We have a strong, although smaller than last year, team of 13, who are incredibly hard working athletes,” BVHS coach Mallory Brooks said. “They show up focused and determined to put in the work it takes to get stronger and faster.”
Camden Smith was the only Demon to compete in the Battle Mountain Husky Invitational at Maloit Park in Minturn Aug. 27.
Smith finished 57th in the JV Boys race with 29 minutes, 8 seconds. Audrey Johnson led five girls varsity racers with a 63rd place in 28:17.0.
Ella Coates led BV with a 22nd place finish in 24:39.08 at Cheyenne Mountain Stampede.Sam Dylan led the boys with 34th in 19.40.1 Sept. 2 on the new course at Norris Penrose Event Center.
