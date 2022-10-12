Ella Coates runs

Ella Coates runs for the Buena Vista cross country team. Last week she posted a Top 20 finish in Colorado Springs

 File photo

Buena Vista High School cross country teams competed in the league meet Oct. 7, at 2022 Tri-Peaks/Black Forrest Cross County Championships on Colorado Springs’ Monument Valley Park XC Course.

BVHS senior Ella Coates finished 19th in 21 minutes, 57.25 seconds.

