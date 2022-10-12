Buena Vista High School cross country teams competed in the league meet Oct. 7, at 2022 Tri-Peaks/Black Forrest Cross County Championships on Colorado Springs’ Monument Valley Park XC Course.
BVHS senior Ella Coates finished 19th in 21 minutes, 57.25 seconds.
Host school Vanguard’s Nahdia Campos won in 17:48.41. Salida posted four Top finishes led by Quinn Smith’s second place time of 18:06.49.
BV’s Ellie Brooker was 37th with 24:25.68, Erin Bigley 42nd in 25:31.47, Scarlet Smith 48th with 26:31.58 and Peyton Wakefield 54th in 28:33.80.
“The team ran hard, and we came home with a few personal best records, Scarlet Smith, Camden Smith, and Mason Barnaby all ran nearly 30 seconds faster than their previously fastest times,” BVHS cross country coach Mallory Brooks said. “Coates continues to be the fastest girl on the team and our most likely to go to the state championships.”
Mason Barnaby, 19:47, turned in the best time for the Demons. Jett Adams finished in 22:21 and Camden Smith had 24:55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.