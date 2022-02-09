After having their Wednesday game with CSCS postponed because of snow to Monday, Feb. 14, the team went on the road Saturday to Centauri.
It was a tough night getting the ball in the hoop and the team lost 51-14.
“We knew Centauri was going to be a tough challenge and they were even better than we thought they were going to be,” said coach Robert Crowther. “They are currently in first place in the Intermountain League, and they are playing their best basketball of the year.”
The physical play of the game caused frustration for the Buena Vista players and led to them not being able to get shots to fall. They made only one-of-21 shot attempts in the first half and finished just five-of-35 for the game.
On a night when points were few, Ella Coates led with five.
After a road trip to Manitou Springs on Tuesday, the team will be at home on Thursday, Feb. 10 to host Woodland Park. The varsity tip off is at 7 p.m. The regular season will be close out with a road trip to CSCS on Monday, Feb. 14 to make up for the game cancelled because of snow, and then return home to host Salida Wednesday, Feb. 16. Both of these varsity contests get going at 5:30 p.m.
