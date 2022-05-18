Buena Vista snapped the 6-game losing streak that immediately followed a 7-game winning streak with a rout of Custer County Monday.
The Demons spent two waiting waiting on word if their season was over or not.
“Won’t know ‘til Wednesday at noon,” coach Greg Perrin said, “probably not, gonna be super close but last week pushed us out of the top 8.” (Editor’s note: The Times is on the press before 10 a.m., Wednesday.)
The final week of the season was rough on Buena Vista with a 9-7 loss to Salida Wednesday, a 9-6 loss to St. Mary’s Saturday followed by a 9-6 loss to Manitou Springs later that afternoon.
“Not much to say on last week,” Perrin said. “We will try and play much better this week.”
Danny Martin contributed a 3-for-3 effort with a run batted in and two runs scored in the game in which Salida built a 9-2 lead after four innings. Cole Reavis was 2-5 with 1R and 2RBI.
Reavis and Seth Moss were both 2-3 in the loss to St. Mary’s with Reavis scoring two runs and Moss one. BV trailed 9-2 heading into its last at bat in the 9-6 loss.
The Demons scored five runs in the top of the first against Manitou Springs, but led 5-3 entering the second. Conner Scott was 2-3 to lead BV.
Buena Vista scored seven first-inning runs at home in a makeuop game from April and ended the regualr season with an 18-1 victory.
Zandon Mitchell, Jake Duncan, Reavis, Moss and Mitchell all finished 3-3 with Reavis driving in four runs and Duncan, Moss and Mitchell all scoring three times.
