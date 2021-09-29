Dave Schiefelbein, Times editor
A pair of sixth-places finishes propelled BV Racing to it second straight second-place finish in Colorado High School Cycling League competition.
Lindsey Trenkle and Jacob Young both led BV Racing individually to 4,328 team points behind winner Montrose (4,899) and Grand Junction (4,293) in the nine-team Peidra Division 2 competition Sept. 26 at Snowmass Village.
Finishing eighth in 1 hour, 33 minutes and 19.23 seconds but contributing the most team points was senior Mitchek Colley at 516.
Colley is the first BV racer to compete at girls varsity level, BVR coach Kathy McMurry said.
Trenkle, a sophomore, finished in 1:02:04.98, tallying 498 points in her first race since moving up to JV level. Elena Dunn was 12th, adding 454 points, Zharria Heinitz 17th with 425 and Avery Bott 18th adding 420 points.
Trenkle was bumped from sophomore to JV after the season-opening race in Nathrop due to her placing in the ITT.
“She was nervous, but she is a very level headed rider and had the fitness for this course in addition to really honed in descending skills,” McMurry said.
Young finished the sophomore race in 48:34.32 to contribute 456 teams points, Josh Salazar was 11th with 420.
Young “has been riding very consistently. A taste of riding in the top position at Nathrop has fueled his motivation and confidence,” McMurry said.
Zach Dylan posted a 22nd place finish for 400 points in the JV boys race.
“Team consistency is the name of the game for team placing,” McMurry said. “We had many riders who placed higher at Snowmass than Nathrop and with that, every place adds up to more team points. With the girls categories having smaller numbers, and having girls who place high, that is another key factors in team points. We have strong, experienced girls and they all contributed a lot to the team points.”
BV Racing next competes at Eagle Oct. 9.
