BV Racing took 9th out of 20 Division 3 teams at their Glenwood Springs race on Saturday, Sept. 9. After pre-riding the course at the CMC Spring Valley Campus on Friday, the team went up against 30 others from the Piedtra Region and South Conference.
“We raced this course last year for the State Championships,” said coach Taf McMurry. “There have been some additions to the course that added mileage and some extra elevation gain. The course is a bit grueling, with a lot of rocks and rough sections, sandy berms and rocky climbs.”
This is the team’s second race this year, and McMurry says they’re settling in well.
“Riders now know who their competition is, and we had many improvements from Race #1,” she said. “Legacy riders have ridden all four years, have a lot of experience and settle in quite easily. Underclassmen are still learning. They’re like sponges. They learn and progress quickly.”
Though weather conditions were better than those of Race #1, Race #2 brought unique challenges. The freshman boys and sophomore girls did two laps on a 5.5-mile course.
“The mileage was a bit tougher,” McMurry said. “For younger riders, learning how hard to go in the beginning and how to have something left in the tank is a juggling act. More experience will help these new riders.”
JV riders and seniors Jjosh Salazer and Roan Volpe have set themselves up nicely to qualify for the State Championships this year. The top 40 from each category will qualify.
“Josh is sitting in 38th and Roan is in 47th,” McMurry said. “They’ll have to stay consistent in their placing but should be right there.”
Lindsey Trenkle and Jacob Young are also steady in the varsity standings for the overall race series, and sophomore Rinnen Borton has climbed to 12th. Freshman Dillon Roberts is 31st out of 74.
“Consistency is key for all the riders now that we are halfway through the season,” McMurry said. “Both of these young riders will work on fitness and skills that will help them gain places.”
The team races next in Eagle on Sept. 24. The course, McMurry says, is “fast and flowy” with a few significant climbs.
“We’ll work on cornering skills, body position and fitness these next two weeks,” she said. “The team will also be doing some trail work at the Nathrop course, buffing out some of the rough spots to provide a great track for the home race on October 7.”
The Chalk Creek Stampede is in the South Conference Championships, and the team needs volunteers to support the event. Visit https://bit.ly/4687Rkr to sign up for a volunteer position.
BV will be back to Glenwood for the State Champs again this season.
