The Buena Vista track teams competed at the Friday Night Lights meet at Pueblo West on a warm afternoon June 4.
The girl’s team finished eighth with 37 points among the 18 teams entered while the boys were tenth with 19 points.
Top individual placers for the girls were Jasmine White with a second place finish in the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 11 inches, and Carley Feuss who tossed the discus 84-4 to place sixth. Audrey Johnson also jumped over the bar at 4-5 to place sixth in the high jump.
On the boys side Brennan Pratt jumped 5-5 to place fifth in high jump while Ben Lague cleared 5-3 to place sixth. Pratt also placed third in the long jump with a leap of 18-11 and Chris DeLuca was right behind jumping 18-9 to place fourth.
Coach Adam Fuller noted some performances that stood out for the team.
“The highlight of the night was the distance crew with a 20-second PR in the 4x800m relay.”
Zalia Smith, Mallory Salazar, Audrey Johnson and Erin Bigley ran the distance in 11:17.
“The other notable highlight of the evening was the 3,200 race for the girls,” he said. “Zaila and Mallory cut nearly 20 seconds off of their already impressive times for the year.”
Smith ran an 11:58 and Salazar a 12:08.
“They are ranked first and second in 2A,” Fuller said.
“Every thrower set a personal best in their events and the 4x100 team was only one-one hundredth of a second of their best time,” said Fuller.
The teams will compete in another night meet this Friday, June 11 at Del Norte High School.
“We have two more meets left to hit those top 18 qualifying spots,” said Fuller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.