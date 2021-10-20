Buena Vista (8-0) had an efficient start at Colorado Springs Christian School Friday, scoring on about half of its first half possessions for a 21-6 halftime lead en route to a 49-12 romp.
Then the lights went out for the Lions in the third quarter when they gave up three BV touchdowns without running an offensive play. The Demons scored three times, CSCS never cleary touched the ball in a 2-touchdown, 12-second span.
Haden Camp scored the first of the four touchdowns he had a hand in when he drilled Tucker Storms between the numbers in the end zone from 11 yards out with 5:09 left in the first quarter.
“Guys played pretty well at the start, not the cleanest but was pleased for the most part. Defense played stellar,” coach Matt Flavin said.
Camp hit Storms from 3 yards out in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead with 8:05 left in the half. Three minutes later, the Lions capitalized on an interception and scored on a 25-yard pass. The PAT kick failed and BV led 14-6 with 4:53 left.
About 3 minutes later, Zandon Mitchell took a handoff inside, bounced left through a pair of tackles at the line and a pair of tacklers downfield on a 34-yard touchdown run for a 21-6 lead with 1:58 left in the half.
“We didn’t do anything special, just tried to establish some first downs,” Flavin said of the first-half performance.
Then came the second half.
Camp, who finished with 120 yards on 10 rushes, opened the second half with a 45-yard scoring run past and through defenders, then added an 8-yard walk into the end zone for a 35-7 lead on the fifth of seven Tam Flowers PAT kicks.
The ensueing kickoff bounced away from the Lions and Buena Vista recovered at the CS 30, where Camp found Jacob Phelps, who came back to the ball in the end zone on the first play from scrimmage.
The next kickoff the Lions let go and Trevor Rodman sprinted down the sideline to recover at the CS 9. Two plays later, Chris Deluca walked into the end zone from the 2 for a 49-6 lead.
By then, the mercy clock was spinning rapidly through the second half.
“Well that is the saying, that the ball bounced our way,” Flavin said. “Ha, ha. Yeah, that was pretty crazy, never seen two plays like that back to back.
“Kids played like they are supposed to and were in the right spots at the right time,” he said about the heads-up special teams play.
Seth Moss led the defense with 7 tackles including 2 for losses, Tate Nash had 6 tackles along with Chris Deluca, who also had 2 TFL, as did Storms, of BV total of nine.
Moss, Elijah Evans and Nash had parts in BV’s three sacks, as well.
Don’t be late Friday
Undefeated Buena Vista hosts 7-0 Florence Friday at 7 p.m.
“We need to play BV football, period. Tackle better and block better, as Coach D would say, and we will give ourselves a chance,” Flavin said.
The Huskies have averaged 51.1 points a game, outscoring their opponents 364-15, all 15 by Holyoke in a 36-15 loss in week 4. The other six games have been shutouts tallying 50, 71, 46, 61, 52 and 48 points last week over Grand Valley in Parachute.
The Demons answer will be fundamentally simple.
“We have to play disciplined and tackle when we have the chance. Be fundamentally sound,” Flavin said.
Florence’s backs average better than 10 yards a carry (10 & 41) on a team that averages 212 yards per game. The Huskies have rushed for 28 TDs and passed for another 14.
“They are great players, we just need to try and slow them down,” Flavin said of the backfield. “We are not going to be able to stop them, but we can try and contain them from big plays.”
Buena Vista has scored 294 points, averaging 33.3 points per game, while allowing 87 points in eight games.
The Demons have rushed for 251 yards a game and 28 TDs this year.
Florence will present a challenge on defense, as well.
“They fly around and play hard. Very well coached and disciplined,” Flavin said. “Their coaches do a great job year in and year out. We know we will have to play our best game thus far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.