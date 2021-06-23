Senior Hadley Ross and junior Mya Rollo both qualified last week for the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state golf tournament.
Ross shot a 104 to finish 14th at the 3A Region 1 regional golf tournament at Hollydot Golf Course at Rye.
“I thought it was really nice having the advantage of playing the course before,” Ross said. “It was hot, but we pushed through. Today was a great example of all of the hard work we put in this season paying off.”
“Hadley just kept her mind in the game and really had the fight today,” coach Tami Smith said. “Mya was fired up and ready to roll this morning. They both were really smoking the ball and connecting with their drives.”
“Going to state is something I didn’t expect,” Ross said. “I’m excited to see how I will perform. I’d like to thank my coaches and teammates this year for pushing me and helping me get better.”
Ross will be representing the Salida team at state, but she is actually a full-time Buena Vista student, who plays for Salida because Buena Vista doesn’t have a girls’ golf team.
“It’s definitely weird,” Ross said when asked what it was like to represent Salida while attending Buena Vista. “It’s not what I expected. I’m just glad I took the opportunity to play on this team, I’m really glad I did it.”
The 3A state tournament was held June 21-22 at Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo.
Ross shot a 132 on Monday and 123 Tuesday to finish in 82nd place.
Junior Mya Rollo shot a 119 Monday and a 127 Tuesday to finish 78th.
