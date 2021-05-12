Season D sports are getting underway for Buena Vista High School athletics.
After a year of sports seasons in rearranged order due to COVID-19, the spring will have “Normal, traditional sport seasons,” said Buena Vista High School athletic director Troy Baker: Baseball, track and girl’s soccer.
The first home soccer game of the season is 2 p.m., Saturday, May 22 against Rye.
The first home baseball game is Monday, May 24 against Colorado Springs Christian School at 4:30 p.m.
The track team doesn’t have a home meet this year, “but league track championships will be at Salida on Saturday, June 19,” Baker said. The Salida meet begins at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.