The Buena Vista Demon baseball team advanced to the semifinals of the Colorado High School Class 2A state championships last week.
Buena Vista hosted a three team regional June 15. Wiggins beat Sargent to advance to the championship game. Ace Jake Duncan was on the bump for the Demons in the do-or-die contest. Wiggins had saved its ace Logan Kerr for the game as well.
The Demons jumped on the Tiger ace in the first two innings to build a 7-2 lead. The effort caused the Wiggins skipper to pull Kerr in favor of Toribio Gomez.
A less-than-stellar defensive performance by the Demons aided the Tigers in their offensive efforts and after the top half of the third it was a one-run game 7-6.
Neither team could push a run across the plate for the next two innings, but the Demons broke it open in the bottom of the sixth when they plated seven runs for 14-6 lead. Duncan pitched into the seventh and Hayden Camp came on for the final out when the starter reached his pitch limit for the 14-6 win.
Cole Reavis and Danny Martin continued to lead the team in hitting. Reavis recorded three hits in five trips to the plate, and Martin was 4-for-5.
“The guys really responded to some adversity, and put together some offense at times,” said BV coach Greg Perrin. “Cole Reavis and Danny Martin were excellent at the top of our order, and Zandon Mitchell ignited rallies with some big hits at key times.
“He also helped us relax and get into our game by creating a run with some excellent aggressive base running to score on a passed ball that was not far from the catcher. Jake Duncan battled through our defensive struggles and kept fighting on the mound to secure the win,” Perrin said.
BV visited the Runyon Sports Complex in Pueblo. Andenucio Field hosted the eight teams after Tuesday’s regionals.
The Demons matched against undefeated No. 2 Highland for a 9:30 a.m. start. Highland scored three runs in the bottom of the first against Demons starter Duncan.
The boys from Buena Vista were not shaken and responded just as they have all season, scoring twice in the top of the second.
Both pitchers settled in and both pounded the strike zone consistently over the next few innings, Duncan pitching in a manner that showed confidence in the defense behind him.
Luke Reavis had the highlight play of the game when he recorded the final out of the inning by breaking back and to his right to run down the ball and make the catch just before it got to the right field wall.
The Highland Huskies were able to add on to their lead and held a 6-3 advantage sendingHolden Morgan to the mound in the top of the seventh.
Morgan, a big, burly, flame-throwing lefty found Buena Vista hitters patient at the plate as the Demons loaded the bases.
Following a pitching change, Buena Vista scored twice without putting a bat on the ball. Fye threw a wild pitch with the bases loaded.
Highland’s catcher threw high to Fye covering the plate. Fye came down on the sliding runner and tweaked his ankle. As he started walking back to the mound in frustration with his head down, coach Perrin sent the runner who started on second and was now on third. He crossed the plate to tie the game at 7.
The event caused another Huskie pitching change with shortstop Jordan Walkup coming to the mound. The Demons added another run for an 8-7 lead.
Hayden Camp was in to replace Duncan who had reached his pitch limit. The Huskies came up with a run to tie the game at eight with some aggressive base running of their own as runner from third scored when a ball out in front of plate was thrown to first to record the out. Connor Scott’s return throw home was on the mark, but the runner slid under the tag.
The game went to extra innings and Buena Vista blew it open in the top of the eighth by scoring five times to advance to the semifinals with a 13-9 win.
“Danny Martin was excellent at the plate again and Seth Moss had one of his biggest games offensively of the year,” said Perrin. “Luke Reavis and Quinn Phillips had huge hits in the eighth inning to extend our lead. Jake once again battled through some defensive inconsistency and Haden Camp came in a finished off a huge game for us,” said Perrin.
“That was a great example of this group’s refusal to quit. This is definitely one of the toughest bunches of young men I have ever coached. They just never quit,” he said.
Buena Vista waited for the outcome of the next game between Peyton and Denver Christian to know their opponent in the 2:30 p.m., semifinal game. They watched the Peyton pitching staff combine for a no hitter to win the game handily.
A lightning delay forced a 4:15 p.m., start as Luke Reavis went to the mound for the Demons and the Panthers sent out Brennen Myers.
Peyton took the lead 2-0 on a pair of unearned runs after one inning. Peyton managed one run in each in the third and fourth innings. Reavis continued his solid work with only one of those runs being earned.
Buena Vista finally got to Meyers with a unearned run in the top of the fifth when Reavis scored from third on a throw into the Peyton dugout.
Peyton added four runs in the bottom of the sixthto advance to the championship game with an 8-1 victory.
“Unfortunately, we did not play very good defense in this one,” said Perrin. “Luke Reavis and Caleb Camp deserved better as the two of them did a great job battling a very tough Peyton lineup.
“That was Luke’s best outing of the season and Caleb continues to show that he has a bright future in our program,” Perrin said.
“Peyton is an exceptional team and beating them requires a near perfect effort. Unfortunately we did not get that defensively, and they have some really exceptional pitching arms and they made a couple of outstanding defensive plays,” he said.
“All in all, we had a great season by a great group of young men. Not just good ball players, but great young men. They were an absolute pleasure to work with every single day. I am thankful for the seniors and their work to bring the program to this point. I am excited about the bunch that returns.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.