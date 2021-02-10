Once delayed by heavy snow over Monarch Pass, the Lady Demons opened their season with a convincing win, then split action during week 2.
Buena Vista won 46-28 at Gunnison to open the season Jan. 28, fell to Colorado Springs Christian School and routed James Irwin last week.
“The girls played well for it being their first game,” Lady Demons coach Robert Crowther said after the season opener was moved from Tuesday to Thursday night. “Gunnison is a bigger team and were tough to guard around the basket.
“As the game moved on, we were able to do a better job of keeping them away from the basket.
Buena Vista stretched a 16-10 lead after the opening quarter to 26-15 at half.
The girls increased their defensive pressure the second half to take a comfortable lead.
Charis Mayton led eight girls in the scorebook with 14 points and 16 rebounds and freshman Audrey Johnson added 12 points.
BVHS G 16-10-12-08 – 46
Gunnison 10-05-05-08 – 28
Buena Vista opened Tri-Peaks League play at Colorado Springs Christian Feb. 1.
Defensive pressure by the Lady Lions in the second quarter shut down Buena Vista, which led 13-8 after one period.
“We did a nice job of running our offense and getting good shots,” Crowther said of the opening quarter.
But just two points later at halftime, Buena Vista trailed 23-15.
“CSCS increased their defensive pressure and we had a hard time handling the pressure,” Crowther said. “We had a hard time getting into our offense and they stole the ball and were able to get easy baskets at the other end.”
Buena Vista committed 26 turnovers en route to a 45-31 loss.
“We learned a lot from this game and I believe it will make us better,” Crowther said.
Mayton led BV with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
BVHS G 13-02 -07-09 – 31
CSCS 08-15-12-10 – 45
Buena Vista was back in the Springs 2 days later at James Irwin and brought back a 70-16 road kill Feb. 3.
This turned into an easy win with the girls playing well and we had 11 girls score, Crowther said. Mayton had another strong game with 16 points, followed by Autumn Wingo with 10, Jasmine White with 8 and Ella Coates with 8.
Buena Vista shot 41% from the floor while holding James Irwin to 20%. The Lady Demons ruled the boards, outrebouding them 42-14.
“The game was one that all the girls got plenty of playing time and it was a fun night for the team,” Crowther said. “It was good to get back on the winning side of things and to play so well.”
Buena Vista (2-1) has all league games the rest of the season. BV hosted Florence Tuesday, Banning Lewis visits at 7 p.m., Thursday and the team travels to Vanguard Saturday.
BVHS G 22-11-26-13 – 70
James Irwin 06-00-06-05 – 17
