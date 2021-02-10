The Demons battled through two solid wins last week and COVID uncertainty over the weekend to enter the week 3-0 on the young season.
The team was quarantined from Friday until Tuesday, when it was cleared following negative testing.
Buena Vista won 54-43 in a tough game Feb. 1 at Colorado Springs Christian School and thumped James Irwin 49-26 at home Feb. 3.
CSCS was a very close game throughout that BV led almost the entire game.
“We did not do a very good job taking care of the ball and gave CSCS some extra opportunities,” Demons coach Scott Crites said, noting “our defense was pretty good. Holding them to 43 gave us a great chance to win the game.
“This was a great win and a good way to open league play,” he said.
Isaac Bearrs and Terry Hirsch stood out with key shots made and all around good performance, Crites said.
Bearss led the team with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and 5-5 at the free throw line while contributing 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a blocked shot.
Hirsch scored 8 points and had 3 assists.
Dominic St. John scored 11 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and had 3 steals; Cole Reavis led BV with 7 rebounds and Conner Scott had 6. Reavis also contributed 2 assists, 3 deflections and 2 steals and Tucker Storms added 6 points, 3 rebouds, 3 assists, 5 deflections and 2 steals.
BVHS 11-13-11-19 – 54
CSCS 09-09-12-13 – 43
“Again a very solid defensive effort,” Crites said after the Feb. 3 home win over James Irwin. “In fact, we held them to zero pts in the second quarter.”
The Demons were outscored 7-6 in the third quarter before things opened up in the final period.
“We had some turnover struggles again, just being loose and sloppy with the ball,” Crites said, adding “early offense was good as we got good shots and jumped on them 20-5 pretty quickly before those turnovers took some shot opportunities away.”
Scott led the Demons with 10 points while contributing 6 rebound and 3 deflections. Tucker Storms added 9 points and 2 steals, Cole Reavis added 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2 deflections; Luke Reavis added 7 points 5 boards, 2 deflections and a block and St. John had 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.
J. Irwin 05-00-07-14 – 26
BVHS 14-09-06-20 – 49
Buena Vista, 3-0 and 2-0 in league play travels to Florence Tuesday Florence and Banning Lewis Thursday before hosting Vanguard Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.