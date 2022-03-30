The Baseball Demons returned from a winning spring break road trip, having won two of three games in Arizona.
Buena Vista dropped the first game 14-4 against a large school, then battled to 7-6 and 4-1 victories before heading back to Colorado.
“Arizona trip was outstanding for our team,” Demons coach Greg Perrin said. “Great experience for the kids and we played pretty good ball against some real good competition.”
Buena Vista opened the Arizona Tournament with a 14-4 loss to O’Connell.
“The first game was against a school of 3,000, so the score doesn’t reflect how well we played against a school that big,” Perrin said.
The Demons fell behind 5-0 to O’Connell in the first inning, but rallied in the third with four runs led by Seth Moss, Danny Martin and Eli Evans all driving in runs.
Buena Vista bounced back with a 7-6 win over Knappa Tuesday and a 4-1 win over Baker Wednesday.
“The next two were against similar sized schools that have won a ton of games over the past 5 years in Oregon,” Perrin said. “We played really well in both. Overall, it was a great experience.”
Trailing Knappa 6-5 entering the bottom of the seventh after giving up two unearned runs on an error in the top of the inning, Zandon Mitchell led off the inning with an infield single to third.
Seth Moss then was hit by a pitch and after a flyout, Elijah Evans was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Not to be outdone, Conner Scott was hit by a pitch to force in the game-tieing run.
Not waiting Caleb Camp to get hit as well, Moss ended the game with a walk-off steal of home.
Cole Reavis picked up the complete game win, firing 17 first-pitch strikes to the 34 batters he faced, according to web-based reporting site GameChanger (GC.com).
Reavis was also 2-3 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI and Danny Martin a double and 2 RBI.
Against Baker Wednesday, Reavis reached on a two-base infield error to open the bottom of the third before advancing to third and home on wild pitches to give the Demons a 1-0 lead.
Buena Vista then went short.
Mitchell reached with a 1-out single to left, then took third as Moss reached on an error at short.
Mitchell scored on a single to short by Evans and Moss scored on an error by the shortstop that was followed by another single to short by Scott scoring Evans for a 4-0 lead.
The Demons tallied just four hits but took advantage of five Baker errors.
Caleb Camp work 6.2 innings, throwing 13 first strike pitches to 28 batters en route to fanning 15.
Mitchell threw three pitches to end the game.
Buena Vista hosts its tournament this weekend with three teams visiting.
The Demons play Calhan at 11 a.m., Friday; Rye Saturday at 10 a.m. and then Pagosa Springs at 3 p.m.
Elsewhere, girls soccer opens the season Tuesday against Crested Butte Secondary School at Western State in Gunnison and Saturday at Lamar.
Buena Vista’s track teams head south to Salida to open its season at the varsity invitational beginning at 9:30 a.m.
