The Baseball Demons open the season Thursday at Salida.
“Spring football has made our ‘spring’ baseball season super condensed,” Demons coach Greg Perrin noted.
The varsity doubleheader begins at 3 p.m., at Marvin Park in Salida.
The Demons host a doubleheader with Colorado Springs Christian School for their home opener at 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 24, at Buena Vista River Park baseball field.
The junior varsity celebrates the senior class’ last day with a 5 p.m., Friday doubleheader against Manitou Springs at the BV River Park ballfield.
