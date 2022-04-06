Buena Vista hosted its annual baseball tournament last weekend and won two of the three games it played.
Buena Vista (5-4) played a 2 1/2 inning game to open the tournament starting at 11 a.m., Friday.
Calhan proved to not be much of a challenge for the Demons.
Buena Vista took advantage of a dozen hits, six hit batters, a half-dozen errors and nine walks in a 27-0 rout of Calhan.
“We did the best we could to not make it uglier than it was. That being said, our guys really hit the ball well on top of those free passes,” Demons coach Greg Perrin said.
Jake Duncan opened the game on the mound for Buena Vista by recording three ground ball outs. Then it was BV’s turn to bat.
Cole Reavis opened the game by being the first to be hit by a pitch. Reavis responded by stealing second on a 1-0 count and third on a 3-0 pitch for a strike.
Quinn Philips then reached base after being hit by a ball four pitch, Duncan drew a four-pitch walk and Zandon Mitchell ignited the fireworks with a bases-clearing triple on a fly ball to left.
When the carnage was finished, the Demons held a 24-0 lead after one inning.
Seth Moss led the parade past home plate with 4 runs scored and six other players scored three times.
Moss finished 3-3 with 2 runs batted in; Duncan was 2-3 with 3R, 5 RBI and a walk; Elijah Evans was 1-1, 3R, 4 RBI, 2 BB, HBP; and Mitchell finished the day 1-3 with a triple, a run scored and 4 RBI. Also scoring three times were Reavis, Philips, Danny Martin and Danny Cordova.
Duncan threw 46 pitches in 3 innings work including 9-12 first pitch strikes, striking out four with one walk.
Buena Vista had three guys get their “first varsity hits in that game, which is always cool: Kaden Schell (9th grade), Elio Rizzi and Dawson Martinez, both sophomores,” Perrin said.
Rye 9, Buena Vista 3
The Demons struck out 16 times in a 9-3 7-inning loss to Rye Saturday morning.
“Rye game was a great game ‘til the sixth,” Perrin said. “We struggled against a very good Rye pitcher, probably one of better kids (C. Steele) in the state in 2A.”
Rye led 3-2 entering the sixth when a pair of one-out walks and an infield error loaded the bases. A 2-run single and a RBI-double followed for a 6-2 Rye lead. A fielder’s choice groundout and a single pushed the lead to 8-2 before the inning was over.
Buena Vista scratched out six hits, half by Philips who was 3-3 with no strikeouts.
“Quinn had success due to making an adjustment of just getting the barrel to the ball,” Perrin said, noting both he and Moss “made some exceptional baserunning plays to get us our two early runs.”
Caleb Camp took the loss, working 5.1 innings, allowing seven runs, 5 earned while striking out 2 with 5 walks.
“We gave up a big sixth inning and were facing too good a pitcher to dig out of that hole,” Perrin said.
Buena Vista 6, Pagosa Springs 3
Saturday afternoon, Pagosa Springs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on two hit batters and two errors to open the game.
“Offensively, we hit more balls hard than we have all year,” Perrin said. “Pagosa made some plays themselves. We were able to have some solid situational hitting and ran the bases very well to scratch across six runs and give Cole the cushion he needed.”
Buena Vista responded in the bottom of the second when Evans opened BV’s scoring with a single to right field after Moss was hit by a pitch and Cordova singled to right.
After Moss scored, Conner Scott tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center. Martin walked, Evans taking third on a passed ball and scoring on Reavis’ sac fly to center for a 3-2 Demon lead.
Duncan chased Evans and Martin home with a double on a hard ground ball to right for a 5-2 lead.
Reavis threw 83 pitches in the game on 17-27 first strike pitches, striking out seven with a walk and three hit batters.
“Cole threw very well against Pagosa, did a great job throwing strikes and using his defense,” Perrin said, adding “we played perfect defense (fielded 1.000).
“We track innings of 13 pitches or less as our goal on the mound. Cole had five of the seven innings throwing 13 pitches or less, 71 percent. I’ve never seen that before,” he said.
“It means he’s throwing strikes and we are making plays. That’s a good combination.”
The Demons play at 4 p.m., Wednesday at Salida, host Custer County at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 12 and play at Colorado Springs Christian April 16 at 11 a.m.
