Buena Vista racked up 16-2, 12-0 and 13-3 victories last week. The Demons have won seven straight games since a 9-3 home loss to Rye April 2.
During that streak the Demons (11-4) have scored 93 runs while the pitching staff has yielded just 17 including a pair of shutouts pitched by Jake Duncan. BV has outscored its opponents by an average of 13.2-2.3 runs a game.
Demons coach Greg Perrin said he thought it was a combination of the team getting better through a favorable part of the schedule.
“We are definitely in the stretch of our schedule that has allowed us to get some wins, provided we play like we are capable of, and the guys have done that for sure,” Perrin said. “All three guys, Jake, Caleb and Cole, have thrown well and, for the most part, we have played solid defense.
“Those pieces will need to improve even more over the next few weeks as our schedule gets much tougher and we get into the playoffs.”
Buena Vista led 5-2 heading into the top of the fourth inning at windy Centauri April 19, then erupted for 11 runs in the 16-2 win.
“Centauri game the wind was definitely blowing, however all four home runs were squarely struck and I felt we did a great job of attacking the 2A strikeout leader (B. Shawcraft),” Perrin said.
Leadoff hitter Cole Reavis and cleanup hitter Zandon Mitchell both whacked two homers each. Mitchell came up a double short of hitting for the cycle, scoring four runs while driving in six.
Reavis finished 3-2 with 3R, 3 RBI, Danny Martin was 3-4 with 2 R, 3 RBI.
“We had a great approach and went right after (Shawcraft), was great to see the guys do that,” Perrin said.
“Cole was sharp on the mound again and, outside of a poor first inning defensively, we played solid defense,” he said.
Reavis gave up a pair of unearned first inning runs, allowing three hits while striking out seven and walking two. He threw 13 of 22 first pitches for strikes for the win.
Saturday’s doubleheader at Florence started with an 11 a.m., brunch rout that ended 12-0.
The Demons stole 11 bases, drew seven walks and finished with 11 hits in 22 official at-bats.
“We continued good approaches in the Florence doubleheader and really ran the bases well,” Perrin said. “We preach that every day and believe strongly that good baserunning can win you many games. We ran the heck out of the bases Saturday, really putting pressure on a defense that didn’t respond to that pressure.”
Caleb Camp, Martin, Seth Moss and Reavis each had two stolen bases and Eli Evans, Otto Rizzi and Mitchell had the other thefts.
Reavis was hitless but walked twice and scored two runs, Quinn Philips, Moss and Camp had two hits each; Philips scored three times and Duncan and Moss twice each. Moss added three RBI and Duncan and Philips two.
Duncan pitched five innings for the win, allowing two hits with one walks while striking out seven after throwing 16-20 first pitch strikes.
BV scored all six times it batted in the 13-3 afternoon game including two in the first innings and four in the second.
Reavis was 3-4 with 2 R and 3 RBI, Evans was 2-3 with 1 R and 3 RBI, Camp was 2-2 with 3 R and Duncan 1-3 with 3R, 2 RBI.
“Jake was sharp and efficient again and Caleb battled through some inconsistent umpire work,” Perrin said.
“Cole had the opportunity to come in during a tight situation, bases loaded, no outs, and have a chance to work through that, which will be key moving forward.”
Moving forward starts this week. After hopefully hosting Gunnison Wednesday after a foot or more of snow melts, the Demons travel to Peyton Thursday.
Big game?
“Peyton will be a great test. They beat us last year in the Final Four game, and have most of their squad back,” Perrin said. “They’re a great measuring stick and we will need to play well in all facets of the game to compete with them. We are looking forward to that opportunity.”
