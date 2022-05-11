Buena Vista dropped both ends of a doubleheader Saturday. It was a long ride home from Manitou Springs following 9-3 and 14-7 losses.
“We picked a poor day to play as poorly as we have all year,” Demons coach Greg Perrin said, “too good an opponent and too aggressive of an opponent to allow that many baserunners and that many mistakes against.
“Do that against that team and those are the results that will ensue.”
Buena Vista scored three runs in the morning game on just two hits – by Caleb Camp and Danny Martin – while striking out 11 times.
Manitou Springs led 4-3 before putting up a 5-spot keyed by a pair of two-out walks followed by back-to-back doubles.
In the nightcap, BV led 4-3 when Manitou scored 10 runs on the first of two hit batters, a double, a single and walk followed by three singles and two doubles.
Buena Vista collected 14 hits in the 14-7 loss, paced by leadoff hitte Cole Reavis’ 4-for-5 performance. Seth Moss was 3-4 with a HR, 2R, 2RBI, Camp finished 2-3 and Zandon Mitchell was 2-4 with 1R, 1RBI.
“Focus this week is on cleaning up our defensive work, have to be much cleaner in that department moving forward,” Perrin said. “No doubt Salida will be looking to avenge the previous game and we will need to be sharp defensively as well as sharp defensively in the league crossovers.
“Still a chance to win the Tri-Peaks overall, but will need to play much better baseball than we did last Saturday.”
BV hosts Salida at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at the BV River Park.
The Demons open the Tri-Peaks League tournament at 11 a.m., Saturday, against St. Mary’s at El Pomar Field.
