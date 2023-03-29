Buena Vista opened the baseball season last week 3-1 including a win over defending state champion Limon.
The Baseball Demons opened the season Tuesday with a 12-2 home win over Gunnison, then went 2-1 in a tournament at Limon last weekend.
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 6:30 am
Buena Vista beat Limon 8-3 Friday and on Saturday fell to Denver Christian 5-0 and thumped Simla 15-5 with a 10-run final at-bat.
Freshmen Edgardo Cubero-Villanueva leads the team with a .462 batting average through four games and Nolan Verrier and Zandon Mitchell are both hitting .417.
“(Cubero-Villanueva) had good weekend offensively and played a good shortstop all weekend,” Demons coach Greg Perrin said. “We had a number of kids do well at the plate over the weekend. Nolan Verrier had key hits in the Limon and Simla games as did Zandon Mitchell.
“We also ran the bases well, stealing 9 bases against good teams.” Haden Camp leads the team with four stolen bases, Cubero-Villanueva and Otto Rizzi have three each. The three players lead the team with six runs scored each.
Camp, Verrier, Rizzi and Walter Molitor each had two hits and Rizzi scored three times in the 12-2 romp.
Rizzi started the game on the mound, allowing 1 hit and no walks or runs while striking out 4 in 3 innings.
In the 8-3 victory over tournament-host Limon, Cubero-Villanueva had 4 hits and 2 runs in 5 at-bats while Mitchell and Verrier had 2 each. Seven players scored runs for BV, led by Cubero-Villanueva with 2.
Caleb Camp pitched the complete-game victory, striking out 13 while allowing 3 walks, 3 hits and 3 earned runs.
“Caleb Camp had a great game on the mound against defending state champ Limon,” Perrin said. “That was a good win for our program.”
The Demons struggled against Denver Christian, tallying just 2 hits.
In the 15-5 finale against Simla, Haden Camp went 2-for-3 with 3 runs scored and 3 RBI, Mitchell and Caleb Camp were 2-for-3 with Mitchell and Rizzi scoring twice. Haden Camp led the team with 2 of the 6 stolen bases.
“Still a lot of improving to do, but 2-1 in that tourney is a good weekend,” Perrin said, “and all three of those teams will win bunch of games, helping our RPI ranking. Overall, a good weekend.”
Buena Vista hosts three teams this weekend, with Monte Vista opening things up with baseball brunch at 11 a.m., Friday. Meeker and BV square up ay 4 p.m., Friday and Bayfield-BV first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m., Saturday.
