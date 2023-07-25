Robert Quigley born in Lexington KY, currently residing in Washington, DC, America’s Independent announces his run for the White House in the 2024 elections. Campaign formation started April 1, 2022 has raised $25 Million in donation pledges so far. The Robert Quigley For President Campaign is seeking 500 local Campaign Directors in every city across America. Pay is $50,000 and 25% of all funds raised. They are actively recruiting entrepreneurs and volunteers to help staff the campaign, to help staff leadership positions and donors that want to solve America’s problems. If you have come to the realization that 175 years of Democrat & Republican rule has brought catastrophe to most of the US population with 162 million working adults living paycheck to paycheck, with millions striving to own businesses, with global warming, with inadequate homeownership opportunities, with burdensome student loans, with crushing inflationary prices and or with crippling medical care then join the cause. Together let’s make America work for all citizens. Check this short video to meet me and see more on my website www.RobertQuigleyForPresident.Com.
America is at a crossroads. Extremism and authoritarianism are not acceptable. Independents are problem solvers, centrist, negotiators and team builders. We succeed with deep analysis, compromise and listening. 44% of recently polled voters plan to vote independent or 3rd party in 2024. 75% of voters hate democrats and republicans. 49% of all voters are registered independent. Quigley is on the ballot in 44 states as a write-in candidate. 5 states will print name on ballot so far. This gives him access to 506 Electoral College votes with 270 needed to win. The status quo is coming to an end.
Note that Robert Quigley is available for Radio, TV, Podcasts, Google, Zoom and in-person live events and fundraisers when needed. We have 240 videos on website. News articles are available upon request. Look for Quigley at a venue near you as he travels the country in his national stump speech campaign tour; Robert Quigley For President On The Road To The White House. Please register your support on Quigley’s website? All donations will be greatly appreciated. Thanks a million!
Robert Quigley
Robert Quigley For President
142 Webster St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Cell 202-578-8390
www.RobertQuigleyForPresident.Com
robertquigleyforpresident@gmail.com
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-quigley-217a12a
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.