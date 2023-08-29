When it comes to buying or selling a home, you need to have a solid team behind you. That’s why choosing an agent to represent you shouldn’t just be a decision you make without careful thought and consideration. You have to do some research and know what questions to ask to ensure that your broker is looking out for your best interest.
There are qualities that you should be on the lookout for when choosing an agent to represent you. First you need to know what type of brokerage relationship you’re looking for.
Seller’s Agent/Listing Agent: A seller's agent works solely with home sellers. They work to promote the interest of the seller, negotiating on behalf of them and advocating for them to get the best possible closing price and terms. They’ll help get your home ready to list, execute a thoughtful marketing plan, oversee showings and walk you through every detail and task as the transaction unfolds.
Buyers Agent: A buyer’s agent is who will be by your side as you look to purchase the perfect home, vacant land or commercial property. They’ll help you find listings within your budget, negotiate to get you the best price and terms and help you through the process of buying a home from start to finish. The buyer’s agent has a responsibility to disclose to potential sellers any adverse material facts including the buyer's financial ability to hold their end of the transaction.
Transaction-Broker: A transaction-broker acts as a third party to help both the buyer and seller close and complete the transaction process. This licensed real estate agent isn't representing or advocating for either party. They’ll make sure both parties are informed on any written and verbal agreements and assist with any contracts included within the transaction.
Once you know what kind of agent you need, look into the detailed experience that they have in the type of real estate transaction you’re looking for.
A good agent should be open to “providing references and an interview process with specific questions about what qualities and working relationship the broker brings to the table,” Julie Kersting, Managing Broker at First Colorado Land Office - Buena Vista said. “They should be open about what the fee structure is (commision and fees are negotiable) as well as what other fees the client should be expecting.”
Being able to communicate easily with your broker gives you the opportunity to ask questions as well as share what your specific needs are. Let the broker know what time frame you’re working with and ask if they have the time to be fully invested in what you need with their current workload.
It’s also smart to look into any references from past clients. “References can be a very helpful tool in deciding who to select for a broker,” Kersting said. “I also recommend asking people in the community that you trust if they’ve had a good experience with a local broker.”
It’s a good sign if your potential agent is also asking you questions. What steps need to be taken immediately? What resources do you as the buyer or seller need immediately?
For anyone needing real estate services in Buena Vista, Kersting has all the accolades and experience to represent you.
“As a licensed broker, we present an exclusive right to sell/buy to the client which includes our responsibilities in that specific role. By discussing this document early on, the client knows up front what to expect,” Kersting said. “As a Realtor®, I belong to the National and Colorado Associations of Realtors® and pledge to adhere to the Code of Ethics developed and supported in that organization.”
If you’re looking to buy or sell a home and don’t know where to start, call Julie Kersting at (719) 395 - 7840 or visit buenavistarealestateforsale.com.
Julie Kersting is part of the Chaffee County Times Preferred Business Sponsor program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.