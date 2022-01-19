Robert (Bob) Russell McCormack was born on June 5, 1957 in Albuquerque, N.M.
He was the sixth of nine children born to Howard and Margaret McCormack. His father worked in construction and truck driving, and the family lived throughout the western United States, eventually stopping in California, from 1963 until 1976.
In 1975, Bob graduated from Baker High School, after which he moved to Wyoming and worked for Union Pacific Railroad in Rawlins. In 1977, he began working at Climax Mine.
In 1980, while living in Leadville, he met Dianne Hagans, they married, and had one son, Russell, in 1981.
In the early eighties, after Climax closed, they moved their young family to Anza, Calif., where Bob worked in HVAC and sheet metal work. In the early nineties, they moved back to Colorado, settling in Buena Vista where he started McCormack Mechanical after working in construction.
Bob will always be remembered for his love of music. He taught himself to play harmonica and played in several working bands in both California and Colorado. He was in the guitar choir at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church for many years.
He loved spending time with Dianne, his son, grandchildren and extended family, especially on lake camping trips where he was always the first to arrive (and find the best spot!). He enjoyed a good political discussion and just visiting with loved ones. He was a generous man.
He will be dearly missed by all who loved him
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Dianne, son Russell, granddaughter Nevaeh, and two grandsons Logan and Kolbey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Margaret McCormack and two brothers, Paul and Michael.
Services were held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Sangre De Cristo Community Center in Buena Vista.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
