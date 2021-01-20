The U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday making him the only president in history to be impeached twice.
Doug Lamborn, the Republican Congressman from Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District, released two statements, one regarding the impeachment and the other to ask Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment.
“Today’s impeachment vote is a travesty,” Lamborn wrote. “In the Democrats’ hasty desire to impeach the President, they are willing to trample the Constitution and our political institutions.
“I condemn the actions of the individuals who stormed the Capitol. However, it is clear that President Trump did not incite this violence. He clearly called for individuals to peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard.
“This is yet another political ploy by House Democrats who hate the President and will do everything in their power to silence the voices of millions of Americans who voted for him.
“I hope we can move forward together in unity, but the Democrats’ impeachment is an obstacle to that effort. I will not vote to impeach the President.”
The Democrat led house urged Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment Tuesday, which he dismissed.
