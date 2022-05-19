The following was sent about 2 months ago. I have yet to receive a response.
I wonder why the CCSO is unwilling to use judicious law enforcement techniques?
Dear Sheriff Spezze:
I am writing to address a law enforcement matter having to do with traffic and vehicle parking on County Road 371.
The old Midland rail tunnels on this road, about three miles north of the city limits, are traversed by what is essentially a one lane road with a few wider spots between the tunnels permitting oncoming vehicles to pass one another.
That ability is hampered by recreators who park and sometimes overnight camp in those pull-out areas.
Signage has been posted at either end of the tunnels indicating that parking or camping is prohibited between the signs. That prohibition is often ignored.
I live (permanent resident) about a mile north of the tunnels and find it necessary to traverse that part of CR 371 frequently.
Because the signs have not been either recognized or heeded, my wife and I contacted the sheriff’s department.
Your deputies have indeed made passes through the tunnels and have spoken to some of the individuals who were near their cars.
Those who are hiking, fishing, climbing, etc are not near their vehicles and could not be contacted.
I know of no citations that have been written, indeed one officer told my wife that because of the proximity of public lands jurisdiction is unclear.
I have been given to understand that there is a 30 foot right of way either side of the center line of county roads. If that is correct then anywhere between the tunnels is fair game for county law enforcement.
If for some reason of jurisdictional confusion BLM or Forest Service have the traffic control responsibility, then the county sheriff and public land officials need to come to some agreement regarding control of dangerous traffic congestion in this area.
There is ample designated parking and camping areas within a few hundred yards of the tunnels – tourism/recreation need not be limited, just controlled.
I suggest that more signage be placed between the tunnels in areas that are wide enough to permit parking/camping. I further suggest that those law enforcement personnel be willing and able to issue at least warning tickets if not punitive citations.
During the 6 months surrounding the first of the year traffic in the area under discussion is not bad and usually only occasionally annoying.
In the high flow tourist season, May-November, especially on weekends/holidays, the bottle-neck in the tunnels is terrible and sometimes frankly dangerous.
Please engage in dialogue with your personnel and with public lands officials in order to find a solution for this problem.
Edward I. Melton Jr.
Buena Vista
