The Chaffee Housing Authority is taking necessary steps to get a 3.5-mill property tax levy on the Nov. 8 ballot, to generate $2 million annually.
The question is, is a mill levy the best way to fund revenues to go to boost countywide workforce housing efforts?
With a mill levy, it is property owners who pay the tax, including both residential and business property owners, most of whom reside in the county. But that’s not where the funding process ends.
Businesses and those who own rental properties will in many cases pass the additional cost along, to customers and to those who rent, which includes most of those in today’s county workforce.
Residential property owners, however, who don’t own rental units do not have the option to pass the cost along. Which is a reason why homeowners might vote against and oppose the question.
With a sales tax, all county residents purchasing goods in the county would contribute to the housing program. But more important, the cost would also be borne by county visitors.
Officials estimate that from 40-50 percent of sales tax is generated by out-of-county visitors.
Because a significant portion of the workforce is employed in visitor-related services, it makes sense that visitors should help pay for programs boosting county housing efforts.
Sales tax can vary somewhat from year to year depending on local, state and national economies. However, historically, year-over-year drops in sales tax have been rare. And when they have happened, they typically turn around quickly.
Sales tax would be a dependable source of revenue to fund workforce housing programs. It would also include a wider number of taxpayers, spreading out the tax burden to include visitors.
And it would be more likely to win support from residential homeowners who may not be as inclined to support a property tax.
We urge CHA officials look to a sales tax to fund its workforce housing program.
