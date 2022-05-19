Looking out upon the beautiful Colorado vistas that surround us, I am reminded of the reasons why so many people visit our area and enjoy the community we take advantage of.
In the past few years, we have seen many changes to our little town.
Some of them have been very welcomed, such as new restaurants, businesses and outdoor adventures.
We have also seen an influx in traffic, and visitors to our area.
Businesses throughout town have suffered, due to lack of employees and are still suffering, due to lack of adequate housing in the area.
The only thing we have not seen is the commitment of our community to enhance affordable housing to accommodate the many workers that participate in keeping our businesses operational and running smoothly.
Due to the coronavirus the past 2 years, many workers have suffered silently at home, hoping and praying for change.
It appears as though times are changing and people are getting out more. Hence it has put a strain on existing businesses to hire new workers to keep their businesses operational.
A year and a half ago, Jan’s Restaurant took an opportunity to get together with the TWC (Transitional Work Center) system to discuss the opportunity of hiring some of the prospective parolees for work at our restaurant.
We were a pioneer this area and have to say it has worked out very well for our establishment.
We have interviewed many of the prospective parolees and with due diligence, checked their backgrounds and hired those most qualified in our area of hospitality to join us in making sure we could keep the restaurant open for our loyal patrons.
I am very proud to announce that Jan’s has had very few days of closure and most of our patrons have been quite happy. Thanks to all of our loyal ptrons.
We are again facing a dilemma with regard to keeping these employees due to housing for those parolees that wish to stay in town and continue to work for us.
Housing – it is a right that each of us has to acquire and maintain a home that we can be proud of, however many of these parolees are running across a resistance by our community to entertain or allow any of these parolees an ability to exist in this area.
Many of them have hard working jobs and many of us have welcomed the extra hands. We just need to be able to offer some assistance to these individuals so they can stay.
Those on parole have paid their debt to society and need an opportunity for a second chance.
Won’t you please consider what turning these people away might do to our community?
I would emplore you to check out the system and give a hand up to a needy person trying to change their lives.
Janice D. Delp, owner
Jan’s Restaurant, Buena Vista
EDITOR’S NOTE: Jan’s is a perrenial reader’s favorite winner The Times’ in Best of BV.
