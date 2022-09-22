PT Wood is the best candidate for Chaffee County Commissioner.
He will work across the spectrum of interests in the community to find the best solutions for the people of Chaffee County. PT believes civility is essential to the public sphere.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We only accept Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.
Please note* American Express is NOT accepted.
Thank you!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|One Week
|$2.50
|for 7 days
|Six Months
|$24.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$39.00
|for 360 days
PT Wood is the best candidate for Chaffee County Commissioner.
He will work across the spectrum of interests in the community to find the best solutions for the people of Chaffee County. PT believes civility is essential to the public sphere.
PT’s stated goals as a commissioner include:
• Working closely with all levels of government, the business community and especially the citizens to build the best possible Chaffee County.
• Ensuring long-term economic and natural resource sustainability.
• Continuing to create affordable housing for workforce and community members. PT has a successful track record at Salida with on the ground results building affordable-housing partnerships that have resulted in nearly 80 units and potential for another 24+.
• Protecting our vital agricultural and water resources.
PT’s Experience:
• PT is an experienced leader and is ready to assume the responsibilities on day one working with commissioners Felt and Baker.
• He has 15 years of experience in local government, including over 10 years on the Salida Planning Commission and the Salida Regional Planning Commission, two terms as the Mayor of Salida, leadership positions locally on the AHRA Citizens Task Force, the Arkansas River Trust, and FIBArk.
PT Wood will win and our community will win when we turn out to vote for PT Wood.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.