PT Wood is the Chaffee County Commission candidate for all of us who care about our quality of life, our recreation opportunities, and a vigorous balanced economy with attainable housing.
This amazing place drew us all here and this amazing place needs a commissioner with the skills to innovate sustainable solutions for our economy and natural resources.
PT has a proven track record as a popular and effective two-term mayor of Salida, with 15 years’ total experience in local government.
He’s built affordable-housing partnerships resulting in nearly 80 new units and at least 24 more in the works. And he’s a successful business person, recognized by leadership positions in the Colorado Distillers Guild and the American Craft Spirits Association.
PT is an approachable can-do guy who brings us together. He understands the full spectrum of our interests and needs. We need a county commissioner like PT.
