If your electricity bill is from Sangre de Cristo Electric Association then you are a member-owner, and you have a say in its business decisions by voting in the SDCEA board of directors election this month.
Two extremely well-qualified candidates have stated their commitment to bring down power costs with transparency to us, the members: Sandra Attebery, a long-time business leader in Westcliffe, and Nick Hellbusch, a community-minded professional CPA.
Our electricity rates are the highest in the state. Earlier this year members rallied and got the board to halt the costly, discriminatory rate increase that penalized working, fixed and low-income members, second homeowners and solar owners. SDCEA quietly decided to charge higher rates and fees for those who use less electricity.
SDCEA can no longer blindly pass costs to its members and should evolve beyond its 80-year paradigm of a line company (quote from SDCEA’s CEO).
As energy options evolve, SDCEA should seek cheaper energy sources while transparently engaging with member-owners – like other electric co-ops are already doing. Nick and Sandra can help make this happen if we vote them to the board.
Join me and vote Sandra Attebery and Nick Hellbusch to the SDCEA board of directors. No matter your county, you can vote for them.
Only the designated member-owner in your household can sign the ballot. Mail-in ballots should arrive soon and must be received in Minnesota by June 2.
Karen Pate
Buena Vista
