It is time for a change. We need new eyes, ears, and a voice at Sangre de Cristo.
The present board and chairman have not adhered to the co-op by-laws and Colorado laws. They seem to have forgotten that a co-op belongs to the people that are members of Sangre de Cristo.
We need to have assurances that future decisions on rate hikes are not done in closed door meetings without involvement of SDCEA members.
We need to develop processes that encourage the participation of the Co-op members. No more decisions, that affect members, done in closed door sessions.
There continues to be a lack of transparency around the contract granted to the consulting company to give input on rate changes.
We have the highest rates in the state. These high rates are a direct result of the administration’s financial management.
SDCEA buys 95% of its power from Tri-State. Tri-State is heavily invested in coal sources. Renewable energy sources have become less expensive than coal, which has left Tri-State with stranded coal assets and high power rates.
Several co-ops like ours have chosen to leave Tri-State in order to lower power costs. SDCEA could do the same but insists that Tri-State is the only way to go.
SDCEA instead blames our higher rates on second homeowners and other low electricity users, (fixed income, low income people, and Solar users.)
We must vote for change: Sandra Attebery and Nick Hellbusch.
Please mail your ballots in as soon as you receive them.
Gary and Linda Killen
Buena Vista
